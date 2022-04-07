Smoke from Hartford fire spreads through city

Officials report that 2 firefighters were taken to the hospital to be evaluated for minor injuries.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A second alarm fire in a market on Ashley Street left two firefighters hospitalized for evaluation Monday morning.

The fire at 97 Ashley Street damaged the building that houses the Sigourney Market, a small grocery store in the Asylum Hill neighborhood. The fire started around 3 a.m.

Smoke blanketed several neighborhoods in the city. The building is located less than a block from Sigourney Park.

Hartford fire officials said two firefighters were taken to the hospital for evaluation for minor injuries and are expected to make a full recovery. No civilians were injured.

Resident in the area said that this was their neighborhood market and its loss will be deeply felt.

This is a developing story.

