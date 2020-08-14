SNAP replacement benefits offered for those who lost food due to Tropical Storm Isaias

Recipients can either call the Department of Social Services or mail certain forms out before September 3.

CONNECTICUT, USA — As Connecticut residents settle in after most not having power for the last nine days, they are dealing with replacing all the food lost due to not be refrigerated.

For SNAP recipients, there is a way to replace the food that was lost due to the storm and the power outage that followed. Representative Mike France (R-42) sent out an email on Thursday explaining how one can apply.

To request replacement benefits, people under SNAP must call the Department of Social Services Benefit Center at 1-855-626-6632 to report the loss of food. One can also download, fill out, and mail the w-1225 and w-1226 forms to the scanning center before September 3.

Below is the list of necessary forms for SNAP recipients:

W-1225 - Request for Replacement SNAP Benefits

W-1225S - Request for Replacement SNAP Benefits - Spanish

W-1226 - Proof of Food Loss Form

W-1226S - Proof of Food Loss Form - Spanish