Afternoon snowfall leaves Connecticut roads wet and slushy

Bristol sees 4-5 inches of snow.

BRISTOL, Conn. — Drivers were greeted with snow on the evening commute Wednesday night, leaving behind a wet, slushy mess on the roads.

Just two weeks from spring, parking lots and driveways from Bristol to Burlington and beyond were covered in a blanket of snow.

Bristol brother and sister, CJ and Alyssa Barnes cleared the driveway at their home.

"Since we got out of school early, we just decided to go shovel everything," Alyssa said.

Bristol got about four to five inches of snow. The cold has brother, CJ, ready for a change.

"I want the warmer weather," CJ said.

When snowy weather strikes, Phil Hock, Owner of P & J Playground Services, hop in the driver seat of a plow. The playground installation company was out clearing parking lots for businesses in Harwinton Wednesday evening.

"There’s only a couple of inches so it’s nice and easy and tomorrow it’s supposed to be 50, right, so it will all be melted," said Hock.

This week bringing rollercoaster-like weather to New England.

The melted snow on the roads could create the potential for black ice as temperatures drop overnight. Drivers should use caution on the roads and put out some salt in their driveways overnight.

