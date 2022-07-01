'We hit the bullseye here': Snow bullseye targets East Hampton

East Hampton was just one of the eastern Connecticut towns blanketed by a fast-moving winter weather system Friday morning.

EAST HAMPTON, Conn. — East Hampton was just one of the eastern Connecticut towns blanketed by a fast-moving winter weather system Friday morning, which dropped upwards of a foot of snow in some places.

“Light and fluffy and easy to move”; that’s how Dan Peszynski described the round of snowfall that hit East Hampton. He's the owner of Paul and Sandy’s Too, the popular Country and Hardware Store famous for “Pumpkintown”.

Peszynski was able to christen his brand new plow and clear out the snow from the lot of his store where business began to pick up as the day went on.

“We hit the bullseye here, it’s got to be 12 plus inches of snow here,” Peszynski said, and then added, “We are a business here so we sell ice melt, the sleds and with the kids being off (from school) we’re selling sleds and things like that.”

A bit more west in Glastonbury, contractor Terry MacClain said he began his day moving snow out of client parking lots at around 5 a.m.

“It was real fluffy this morning. Now it's melting off a bit, it’s getting a bit wet and heavy,” MacClain said.

Across Main Street, Katz Ace Hardware was also busy selling winter essentials.

“They’ve been buying show shovels, ice melt, sleds – a lot of sleds this morning so far,” said manager Allie Campbell.

For Winter weather lovers, a snow day was welcomed.

“We finally got hit with some really good winter weather. It’s great, it’s fantastic,” Peszynski added.

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.