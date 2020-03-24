Social isolation can be problem for seniors

Advice is to reach out

HAMDEN, Conn. — 'Social isolation just in its normal sense every day can be really detrimental to older adults health,' Nicholas Nicholson- Associate Professor of Nursing

QUINNIPIAC ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR OF NURSING NICHOLAS NICHOLSON DOES RESEARCH DEDICATED TO UNDERSTANDING FACTORS THAT LEAD TO SOCIAL IN OLDER PEOPLE AND DEVELOPING WAYS TO COPE WITH IT.

'What can someone do if they are an older adult and let`s say and they are at home and they trying to make sure to follow those guidelines but they also you know they don`t want to feel these effects,?'

'The first thing that I recommend for anyone especially older adults is do a technology check do you have access to a phone, do you have access to a computer do you have internet that`s the first thing you`ve gotta figure out,'

IF THE ANSWERS IS YES FOR THOSE WHO ARE TECHNOLOGICALLY SAVVY CONNECT WITH OTHERS ON SOCIAL MEDIA, OR HAVE A FAMILY MEMBER SET YOU UP FOR REGULAR CHECK-INS WITH LOVED ONES

'Set up regular meetings do FaceTime, Skype Zoom there`s lots of video providers that you can do these sorry if meetings with, kind of like what we are doing right here,'

TRY READING A GOOD BOOK, LEARN A NEW SKILL ON YOUTUBE

AND OUTSIDE OF TECHNOLOGY

Some other things I think are kind of fun a lot of older adults tend to have projects around the house that they are looking to finish up so now is a great time to do that