Potential social media threat in Bristol turns out to be about an incident in Missouri: police

The social media post threatened to shoot up "Central High School" but did not mention Connecticut or Bristol.

BRISTOL, Conn. — A social media post that began circulating among local students about a potential threat in Bristol turned out to be about a different high school in another state, police said Saturday.

Bristol Police launched an investigation after they were made aware of the social media post that referenced shooting students and faculty at “Central High School.”

While there is a Central High School in Bristol, police noted the post did not specifically mention the Connecticut town.

Authorities said they determined the social media post stemmed from an incident that took place on Friday in St. Joseph, Missouri. In that incident, three youths were arrested for threatening to shoot up Central High School.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM