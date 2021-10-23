x
Potential social media threat in Bristol turns out to be about an incident in Missouri: police

The social media post threatened to shoot up "Central High School" but did not mention Connecticut or Bristol.
Credit: FOX61

BRISTOL, Conn. — A social media post that began circulating among local students about a potential threat in Bristol turned out to be about a different high school in another state, police said Saturday.

Bristol Police launched an investigation after they were made aware of the social media post that referenced shooting students and faculty at “Central High School.”

While there is a Central High School in Bristol, police noted the post did not specifically mention the Connecticut town.

Authorities said they determined the social media post stemmed from an incident that took place on Friday in St. Joseph, Missouri. In that incident, three youths were arrested for threatening to shoot up Central High School.

