Some Connecticut highways still ranked some of the worst in America

The three listed from the state are the 1-84 at the I-91 interchange in Hartford, ranked #11.

According to a new study released today American Transportation Institute Connecticut’s traffic trouble spots are improving down to only three locations ranked some of the worst in the country. Down from seven back in 2017.

The three listed from the state are the 1-84 at the I-91 interchange in Hartford, ranked #11.

Stamford and Norwalk on 1-95 ranked in the top 50 worst bottleneck spots.

FOX61 spoke with Joe Sculley the President of Motor Transportation Association who said he please with the progress.

"That is very good news to reduce traffic in Connecticut nobody wants traffic, car drivers, truck drivers it’s a drag on the economy and I’ve pointed out that three out of the four spots that dropped off are direct result of projects that were done highway widening realignment reconfiguration,” Sculley.

Also commenting on lawmakers putting a breaks on the tolls and what that could mean for future construction projects “three out of the four spots that dropped off are direct result of projects that were done highway widening realignment reconfiguration and all the work was funded without tolls so part of my point is we can ease congestion on Connecticut highways without tolls”