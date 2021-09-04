Some state parks close after reaching full capacity

Large crowds are expected at state swimming areas, as the weather is a bit less humid, but staying very warm with highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The heat is on for Father's Day and many are heading outdoors.

CT DEEP reports several state parks have reached capacity on this hot Sunday and officials have closed them for a time.

Here is a list of the parks closed as of 1:15 p.m.:

Burr Pond State Park in Torrington

Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield

Gardner Lake State Park in Salem

Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown

Millers Pond State Park in Haddam

Scantic River State Park, Hazard Ave. in Enfield

Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union

Large crowds are expected at state swimming areas, as the weather is a bit less humid, but staying very warm with highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees.

Earlier this year, Gov. Ned Lamont said state parks would reopen to full capacity after last year's limits.

