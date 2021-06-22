Some still question why New Haven principal wasn't fired for racial slur​

The investigation which concluded in April found the incident violated certain policies and standards.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Mayor Justin Elicker (D-New Haven) says while some have requested that a principal who admitted using a racial slur in school multiple times be fired, the city charter would not have permitted the Board of Education to do so.

An investigation into the March incidents, involving principal Laura Roblee, at the Brennan Rogers Magnet School, revealed she was concerned with the term "whiteness" that was used in a diversity training session she took part in and told two teachers, in private, "If I said N*****, we would have a problem.”

The teachers then reported her to the school's assistant principal, who says Roblee also used the slur multiple times in a conversation with her.

Last week, Roblee was demoted following a 4-3 vote by the Board of Education. Yesterday, Dr. Illene Tracey, the New Haven Superintendent of Schools, read Roblee's written apology.

"I realized I did something wrong and I understand there has to be consequences I wish I could take it back and find a logical reason why it came out of my mouth," Tracey read from Roblee's statement. "I’m horrified, disgusted, and embarrassed."

"If she was truly apologetic, she would stand up in front of the people that she hurt and she would say I’m sorry," said Darnell Goldson, a member of the New Haven Board of Education. "She hasn’t done that yet. So, we don’t know how sincere her apology is."

"We are calling for her resignation or termination," said Rev. Steven Cousin of the New Haven Clergy Association. "I believe right now she is not fit to work at any of our schools."

What bothered some on the BOE was being required to vote on either demoting Roblee or doing nothing without first seeing the investigative report, which was released Monday, one week after the BOE vote.

"We asked them to table the item, table her thing until we had a chance to review the report and then we can make an informed decision," said Goldson.

That request was denied.

Elicker, a member of the BOE, voting in favor of the Superintendent's recommendation of Roblee's demotion, said the city charter is quite clear. The Board of Education has the authority to respond to and act on the Superintendent's recommendations only.

"We can’t unilaterally decide to choose a different discipline," Elicker said. "We can’t unilaterally decide to fire someone."

