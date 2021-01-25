Some tips for protecting your pet in the cold weather

With an increase in adoptions during the pandemic, some folks are experiencing their first winter as a pet owner.

CONNECTICUT, USA — With an increase in people adopting pets during this pandemic, the Connecticut Humane Society has some reminders to keep your furry friends safe through the winter.

Younger and older dogs have a harder time regulating their body temperature, so always be mindful of that.

You should continue to exercise and walks with your pets, but make sure those walks are shorter than normal.

The Humane Society also says some dogs benefit by having sweaters and jackets -- but some pets don't, so you should work with your vet to find out what's best for your pet.

Salt agents used to melt ice can be harmful to paws, or if ingested by eating or licking, so buy pet-safe products and wipe off your dog's paws when they come back inside.

"When we do look at heading outside for an errand, leave your pet at home," says James Bias, Executive Director of the Connecticut Human Society. "Just like in the summertime, it doesn't take long for it to skyrocket in the summertime, but it also doesn't take long for it to get really, really cold in the car."