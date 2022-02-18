Sound On Sound Music Festival coming to Bridgeport

The inaugural event will take place over two days in September at Seaside Park, with artists scheduled to perform over the weekend.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Connecticut's summer concert season is continuing to grow, with a brand-new music festival coming to Bridgeport's Seaside Park in September.

The inaugural Sound On Sound Music Festival was announced Tuesday, featuring performances from over 22 artists on September 24 and 25.

Tickets went on sale to the public Friday, which included two-day general admission, VIP, and platinum tickets.

Sound On Sound is set to feature a star-studded musical lineup, including Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds, The Lumineers, Stevie Nicks, Brandie Carlile, and more.

Organizers for this new music festival say there are no overlapping set times on the schedule across the two stages, so attendees will be able to see every performance.

"This amazing lineup is just one more thing that makes it clear, Connecticut is the place to be, not just to live and work," Gov. Lamont said.

Sound On Sound is being touted as a "unique experience, featuring hyper-local food and beverages, and activities for music fans of all ages."

The festival is promoting food options from some of the state's best establishments, specialty bars, and lounges at the festival for craft beer, wine, cocktails, and more.

Sound On Sound is also partnering with Adam J. Lewis Academy, Make-A-Wish Connecticut, and Special Olympics Connecticut to give back to the local community alongside the festival fun. Organizers plan to provide more information on their community outreach in the months to come.

Founders Entertainment, the organization behind the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City, has teamed up with Live Nation Connecticut and the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport to put on this festival.

"We’re thrilled to host the first annual Sound On Sound Music Festival at Seaside Park further establishing Bridgeport as Connecticut’s ultimate entertainment destination," Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim said. "Seaside Park is a city treasure with two and a half miles of shore and designed by the renowned Frederick Olmsted, also known for creating Central Park. We look forward to visitors having a great experience with a high quality event, a variety of music and foods, and enjoyment of the amazing surroundings."

Seaside Park was the former host of the Gathering of the Vibes music festival, an annual four-day event that showcased a diverse variety of music, including funk, bluegrass, rock, jazz, reggae, and folk.

Bridgeport hosted Gathering of the Vibes between 1999-2000, and then from 2007-2015. The festival held its final event in 2015, celebrating its 20th anniversary, before making the decision in 2017 not to move forward with the event.

