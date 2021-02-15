x
Police: Two restaurant employees found dead following apparent drug overdose on College Street in New Haven

Police on scene say the victims were employees of Jack's Bar and Steakhouse. A third person, who was responsive, was also taken away by ambulance.
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — There is a heavy police presence in the area of College and Crown Streets Monday afternoon.

According to New Haven PD, two dead bodies were found inside at 200 College Street, which is a residential building.

Police on scene say the victims, Jack's Bar and Steakhouse employees, died of an apparent overdose.

A third person, who was responsive, was also taken away by ambulance.

The victims were discovered in a utility closet behind the restaurant. 

The investigation is active and ongoing. The OCME will perform autopsies.

This is a developing story.

Police are also investigating another body found incident in the Elm City Monday.

