Police: Two restaurant employees found dead following apparent drug overdose on College Street in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — There is a heavy police presence in the area of College and Crown Streets Monday afternoon.

According to New Haven PD, two dead bodies were found inside at 200 College Street, which is a residential building.

Police on scene say the victims, Jack's Bar and Steakhouse employees, died of an apparent overdose.

The victims were discovered in a utility closet behind the restaurant.

The investigation is active and ongoing. The OCME will perform autopsies.

