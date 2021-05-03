South Windsor dies on Mass. construction site

The worker was reportedly removing railings at a building under restoration when the structure collapsed.

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts — South Windsor man is dead following an incident at a Massachusetts construction site Tuesday.

Officials said the preliminary investigation showed that 56-year-old Christopher Stuck was reportedly removing the metal railings on a stairway on the 4th floor of a building under restoration in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The structure then collapsed. Officials learned that Stuck had been pinned between the fallen stairways and the second floor. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second construction worker was critically injured and was taken to the hospital. His status is unknown at this time.

The investigation is being conducted by the Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, the Cambridge Fire Department, the Cambridge Police Department.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is also conducting an independent investigation into this incident.

