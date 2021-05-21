Police investigation underway in East Hartford; family of missing mom Jessica Edwards at the scene

Connecticut State Police said they were assisting South Windsor police in an investigation.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A police investigation is underway in East Hartford.

State Police Major Crimes, along with investigators with South Windsor and East Hartford police, are at the area of Driver and Chipper Roads in East Harford. Additional details were not immediately available.

FOX61's Carmen Chau said the family of 30-year-old Jessica Edwards arrived at the scene. Police have not confirmed if Edwards, who has been missing since the day after Mother's Day, was found.

South Windsor police are expected to hold a press conference soon.

Police talking to Jessica Edwards’ sister & other family members in East Hartford - sister is on her knees crying pic.twitter.com/jOOyUQwka2 — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) May 21, 2021

Edwards was last seen by her family on Mother's Day while police said her husband said she left with someone he didn't know the next morning. Police said her car was still in the parking lot of their home.

Her family and friends launched a massive, multi-city search after Edwards disappeared. They searched every day from sun up to sundown in bushes, in the woods, and wherever they could from East Hartford to Manchester and South Windsor.

"At this point, I know—I feel she wouldn't be safe because she wouldn't be gone for this long," Jessica’s younger sister, Yanique Edwards, told FOX61 News on Thursday.

"Sometimes you feel defeated because you don't know where else to look," Kendra Getfield, Jessica’s cousin, said. "She could be anywhere."

Yanique Edwards and Getfield passed out 500 flyers Thursday and searched in the streets surrounding the area where Jessica lived, hoping someone knew something.

Community members said they were growing frustrated with the lack of resources assigned to help find Edwards.

“A black woman is missing and there seems to be some hesitation about providing resources. When Jennifer Doulos was missing all kinds of resources were accessed,” said Cornell Lewis, a local community activist.

I reached out to @LtFoley and I’m told CT State Police Major Crimes is assisting South Windsor Police with an investigation on Chipper Drive in East Hartford. I expect to have more details later. pic.twitter.com/sFeWvYO5za — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) May 21, 2021

This is developing. Check back for updates.

