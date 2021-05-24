x
South Windsor FedEx driver charged with dumping packages instead of delivering them

One of the packages included medication for a 6-year-old.
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — A South Windsor woman is facing charges after reportedly not delivering packages in her care. 

Officials said 23-year-old Brianna Bushey was a driver with FedEx and instead of delivering packages, she dumped them. 

The investigation began in March when South Windsor Police Department found several undelivered packages with Somers addresses on them. They were in a dumpster behind the South Windsor Volunteer Fire Department on Ellington Road.

Police said one of the packages included medication for a 6-year-old. 

Bushey was arrested and charged with risk of injury to a minor and larceny 3rd. 

She was released on a $50,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court on June 9th.

