Person trapped in large trash compactor rescued in South Windsor

The person's foot had been trapped between a pallet and a steel plate.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — A person trapped in a large trash compactor was rescued late Sunday night, the South Windsor Fire Department said Monday.

Fire crews were called to the Aldi's Distribution Center on Rye Street on the report of a person trapped. The person had been found with his foot trapped between a 4x4 constructed pallet and a steel compact plate.

Officials said rescue squad members freed the person after ensuring the machine was turned off, locked, and tagged out.

The person was freed within 15 minutes. Officials said the person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire department stated that in recent weeks they have had to respond to two finger/hand entrapments, an arm/chest impalement/entrapment, and now this most recent leg/food entrapment.

