South Windsor High School building deemed safe after bomb threat

Officials said the threat was issued early Tuesday morning which prompted the school's evacuation.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — South Windsor High School students were sent home early after a reported bomb threat against the school, according to police and school officials.

The bomb threat was left on a school voicemail on Tuesday morning, prompting students and staff to evacuate.

"The fire alarm went off, so we evacuated and were in front of the school and we were there for about 40 minutes," freshman Isaac Gerber told FOX61.

Officials said that out of an abundance of caution, the school was dismissed for the rest of the day.

South Windsor police officers responded to the school and are investigating. Police have deemed the building safe and school will resume Wednesday, Superintendent of Schools Kate Carter told families.

"I left my lacrosse gear in the locker room we were supposed to have a game today too," said Arnav Thapa, a sophomore. "I know my friends left their bags and some people left their keys and stuff in there."

After-school activities are canceled for the rest of the day, and students that left items behind can pick those up Tuesday afternoon or retrieve them Wednesday morning.

