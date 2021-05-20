Woman flown to hospital after South Windsor motorcycle crash

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — Police are investigating a crash that involved a motorcycle on Thursday.
Officers responded to the area of Route 5 and Pleasant Valley Road in South Windsor after receiving reports of the crash.
At least two cars and one motorcycle were involved.
The South Windsor Police Department told FOX61, a female motorcyclist was flown to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries.
Officials added that the motorcycle driver has a fractured leg.
Other individuals who were involved did not sustain major injuries.
The investigation is active and ongoing. Drivers should expect delays in the area.
--
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.