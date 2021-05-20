Woman flown to hospital after South Windsor motorcycle crash

Officials also said the motorcycle driver has a fractured leg.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — Police are investigating a crash that involved a motorcycle on Thursday.

Officers responded to the area of Route 5 and Pleasant Valley Road in South Windsor after receiving reports of the crash.

At least two cars and one motorcycle were involved.

The South Windsor Police Department told FOX61, a female motorcyclist was flown to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries.

Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle near Route 5 & Pleasant Valley RD in South Windsor. @SWPD_PIO says a female motorcyclist was flown to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries. Expect delays in the area.@FOX61News pic.twitter.com/hevgbiAgSe — Elisha Machado (@ElishaMachadoTV) May 20, 2021

Officials added that the motorcycle driver has a fractured leg.

Other individuals who were involved did not sustain major injuries.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

At least two cars and one motorcycle involved in the crash this morning. @SWPD_PIO tells me the motorcycle driver has a fractured leg. No major injuries to the other individuals involved. Police will be out here for the next couple hours investigating the crash.@FOX61News pic.twitter.com/aLUC7VDyJW — Elisha Machado (@ElishaMachadoTV) May 20, 2021

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.