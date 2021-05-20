x
Woman flown to hospital after South Windsor motorcycle crash

Officials also said the motorcycle driver has a fractured leg.
Credit: FOX61

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — Police are investigating a crash that involved a motorcycle on Thursday.

Officers responded to the area of Route 5 and Pleasant Valley Road in South Windsor after receiving reports of the crash.

At least two cars and one motorcycle were involved.

The South Windsor Police Department told FOX61, a female motorcyclist was flown to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries.

Officials added that the motorcycle driver has a fractured leg.

Other individuals who were involved did not sustain major injuries.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

