South Windsor officer dies following a motorcycle crash in Tolland

Police say he died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash in Tolland.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — A motorcycle crash has claimed the life of a South Windsor police officer.

Officer Benjamin Lovett died Tuesday morning from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash that happened while he was off duty in Tolland two weeks ago.

State Police say that on June 26, Spencer Kraus of Ellington struck a motorcycle at the intersection of Hunter Road and Crystal Lake Road and appeared to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Officers gave Kraus a Field Sobriety Test, which he failed.

Kraus was arrested and is facing several charges including assault in the second degree with a motor vehicle.

The police report lists Lovett on the motorcycle involved in the crash.

Bunting was put up on the South Windsor police station mourning the loss of one of their own.

Two years ago, South Windsor police lost another officer, Matthew Mainieri. Officials say he was trying to break up a fight when he suffered head injuries and later died.

