South Windsor Police release information about Discord app

The app is a instant message and digital distribution platform popular with gamers.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — The South Windsor Police Department posted on their social media pages Monday information about the Discord app due to a "significant increase" in investigations involving the app.

The app is an instant message and digital distribution platform that is popular among gamers. One can text message, voice, and video chat through the app.

One can also send pictures and files through private chats or community "servers." Police said that the app is only for people 13 years and older but it's not uncommon to have younger kids online.

Very popular games like Minecraft and Fortnight have Discord servers. Users engage in a group or private messaging and most server groups are private, requiring an invite to join.

Discord also has server groups not associated with gaming, like dating sites.

Police said that children could see inappropriate conversations and images. Police added they have seen adults contacting kids or pretending to be kids and recommend parents watch their child's Discord activity.

Parents have the option to put in safety settings like selecting a secure password or enabling the "keep me safe" feature which scans direct messages for inappropriate content.

Online Safety Info: In the last several months, we've seen a significant increase in investigations involving Discord. Our Digital Investigator, Officer Geraci, has put together this information sheet regarding this platform and how to use it safely. pic.twitter.com/azZtpanWfz — South Windsor Police Department PIO (@SWPD_PIO) April 5, 2021

For more information on Discord, click here.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.