South Windsor Police release information about Discord app

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — The South Windsor Police Department posted on their social media pages Monday information about the Discord app due to a "significant increase" in investigations involving the app.
The app is an instant message and digital distribution platform that is popular among gamers. One can text message, voice, and video chat through the app.
One can also send pictures and files through private chats or community "servers." Police said that the app is only for people 13 years and older but it's not uncommon to have younger kids online.
Very popular games like Minecraft and Fortnight have Discord servers. Users engage in a group or private messaging and most server groups are private, requiring an invite to join.
Discord also has server groups not associated with gaming, like dating sites.
Police said that children could see inappropriate conversations and images. Police added they have seen adults contacting kids or pretending to be kids and recommend parents watch their child's Discord activity.
Parents have the option to put in safety settings like selecting a secure password or enabling the "keep me safe" feature which scans direct messages for inappropriate content.
For more information on Discord, click here.
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.