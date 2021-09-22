South Windsor resident finds political sign with derogatory language on lawn

Stephen Wagner, a democrat on the ticket for town planning and zoning commission, said it started last Friday when a dozen political signs in his yard disappeared.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — A political sign with derogatory language is causing outrage in South Windsor.

Stephen Wagner said the problem all started last Friday when about a dozen political signs he had up in his yard disappeared.

“A sign with some very offensive language including a racist comment about Kamala Harris so that’s when we really got upset and contacted the police,” Wagner said.

Wagner is running on the democratic ticket for the town planning and zoning commission.

“All the signs had been stuffed into the storm sewer across from my house,” he said. “Putting up the signs is a form of free speech.” Connecticut Democrats and Republicans that FOX61 spoke with are both condemning the act and language displayed on the sign, but one thing they can’t agree on is who is responsible.

“Vandalizing lawn signs isn’t new; it happens all the time but to see it replaced by hateful, racist notes was just absolutely shocking,” Nancy DiNardo, chairwoman of the Connecticut Democratic Party, said.

Democrats are pinning the sign on a Trump supporter. However, the chair of the CT Republican Party as well as South Windsor Republican Town Committee Chair Kathleen Daugherty are both condemning the act.



“I was absolutely appalled. It was so upsetting because the words that were used were vile, they were offensive. They were divisive,” Daugherty said. “It does not represent who we are. I can’t speak for every South Windsor Republican out there but I can tell you my group which is quite large, and we have a big following, there’s not a person that thought this was an appropriate thing to do and so I don’t think that anybody should be pointing fingers.”

CT GOP Chair Ben Proto released the following statement to FOX61 News responding to the incident:

“Have the police determined who did this? Both I personally and as chair of the CT Republican Party condemn this language and these actions. This has no place in our discourse be political or otherwise. Unfortunately it seems that Chairwoman DeNardo has once again jumped to a conclusion that a Republican was involved as she did in Southbury a few months ago with no proof. Regardless of the political affiliation of the person or persons who did this CT Republicans call upon all Candidates and their supporters to engage in a discussion of issues of importance to the citizens of their towns.”

South Windsor Police are investigating the incident.

Wagner’s message for the person who did this:

“I respect your right to free speech and I hope you respect my right and o hope you also respect the people in our community,” he said. “I mean, there are little kids that walk by our house on the way to the school bus every morning.”



Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact South Windsor PD at 860-644-2551.

