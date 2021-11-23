South Windsor residents speak out against proposed distribution center

Neighbors shared concerns about how the facility, with dozens of loading docks and room for more than 100 trailers, would impact their quality of life.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — South Windsor residents called on the town's planning and zoning commission Tuesday evening to turn down a proposal that would bring a distribution facility near Talbot Lane and Governor's Highway.

"This is in the middle of a neighborhood. It's an industrial warehouse, 360-thousand square feet and it's surrounded three sides by neighbors," Scott Stimson, of South Windsor told FOX61.

He was among those who protested outside of the meeting. Neighbors shared concerns about how the facility with dozens of loading docks and room for more than 100 trailers would impact their quality of life.

"There's health concerns with pollution, it's 24 hour 7 days a week noise," Stimson said.

"The noise is the biggest concern we're told that these trucks can come in at all hours of the night," Peter Andrews added.

The applicant for the facility, UW Vintage Lane II, LLC., has submitted a number of evaluations and reports addressing some of those concerns. A traffic impact study prepared for them found existing roads are adequate to handle the increase in traffic. A sound evaluation study was also completed.

"We will be below, well-below, the sound levels for daytime and as measured from the closest point from the closest residential line," Peter DeMaille, president & principal of Design Professionals Inc., told FOX61 on behalf of the applicant.

"It's also well below nighttime standards," he said.

However, residents said the area is home to other distribution centers and manufacturers that already cause problems for them.

"The background noise is relentless the impulse noise of accelerating and j-breaking trucks has become torture," another resident who spoke out during the meeting said.

A statement from the attorney representing the applicant said:

"UW Vintage Lane II, LLC believes that this project will be an important and valuable asset to the Town of South Windsor, both in providing many job opportunities and increased tax revenue. It will comply with or exceed all regulatory requirements, is in harmony with the town’s Plan of Conservation and Development and has been designed to mitigate neighborhood impacts."

Neighbors said they welcome opportunities for the town, just not in their backyards.

"I know progress has to happen and everywhere else where progress is happening, there are no neighbors there," Joan Russak, of South Windsor said.

The tenant of the facility has not been identified yet.

