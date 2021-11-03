South Windsor schools closed Thursday for Diwali

"It celebrates the victory of good over evil, light over darkness, and knowledge over ignorance," the school district's website said.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — The South Windsor Public School district is closed Thursday to observe the holiday, Diwali.

The school district said on their website that the "Festival of Lights" is considered the most important Hindu festival of the year. It's the beginning of a five-day period of honoring various Hindu gods and goddesses.

Right now, Diwali is neither a state holiday nor a federal holiday, and there aren't many other school districts in the state that are taking a day off to observe Diwali.

FOX61 has reached out to South Windsor school officials to find out more about their decision to observe Diwali.

