South Windsor shooting suspect to be extradited back to CT today, will face charges

Details on what charges he faces will be released after he is in South Windsor police's custody.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — A South Windsor shooting suspect who was arrested in Massachusetts is expected to be extradited back to Connecticut today.

Police say the shooting was reported around 8:45 a.m. from the area of the Independent Truck & Tractor Repair company at 105 Edwin Road.

It was reported that one man had been shot at the time, but when police arrived, they said two people were injured. Police said the shooting seemed to have been isolated between the victim and suspect following a verbal argument. Both of them were employees.

The first victim reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and another injury to his arm, police said. They are investigating how many shots were actually fired. The second victim was not shot, according to police, but suffered a laceration near his eye from either ricochet or debris.

Police have not identified the victims at this time.

According to the Associated Press, police identified the alleged shooter as 33-year-old Alan Rosario, of Springfield, Massachusetts.

Police said that South Windsor Detectives will pick up the suspect in Massachusetts and process him on their arrest warrant.

He's expected in court either today or tomorrow.