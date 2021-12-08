Proposed warehouse in South Windsor voted down

The site was adjacent to a residential area

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — A controversial warehouse proposal on Route 5 in South Windsor was voted down by the town's Planning and Zoning Commission Tuesday evening.

The vote, which was unanimous, came after several months of meetings and protests. Residents had voiced concerns over the site of the proposed facility. The plans called for the property to be directly adjacent to a residential area. People in the area had concerns about noise, pollution and truck traffic. Commissioners also questioned whether the development did not meet the definition of a "warehouse" and was more of a "truck terminal."

After the vote was announced, the commissioners adjourned the meeting to applause.

The applicant for the facility, UW Vintage Lane II, LLC., had submitted a number of evaluations and reports addressing some of the concerns. A traffic impact study prepared for them found existing roads are adequate to handle the increase in traffic. A sound evaluation study was also completed.

However, residents said the area is home to other distribution centers and manufacturers that already cause problems for them.

At a previous meeting, one resident complained about the existing amount of background noise, which they said was relentless and had become torture.

