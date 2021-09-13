Southington PD investigate 6 purse snatchings in one week

The incidents happened either while the victim was pumping gas or when they went inside to pay, police told FOX61.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Police are investigating six incidents in one week where people had purses or other belongings stolen from their cars.

Most of the incidents happened at gas stations along the Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike, officials said. They were reported at all times of the day.

"It seems to be unfortunately this is a 24 hour issue," Lt. Keith Egan said. "We assume that these suspects are driving up and down Meriden-Waterbury, they're passing gas stations predominantly and as they identify mainly females, they're waiting in the area."

Police added that these incidents happened either while the victim was pumping gas or when they went inside to pay.

The suspects pull up right beside the victim's car and take the belongings right from the unlocked car, and it happens in a matter of seconds, according to police.

"We say 30 seconds just to give you an idea, but it's probably less than 30 seconds," Egan added.

Many people said they don't typically lock up while they are at the pump, but will do so now.

"I'm aware now, and will lock my windows and doors when I do go out to get gas," Latoshia Williams of Waterbury told FOX61.

"You wouldn't think if someone's like right there," said Andrew Laforge of Southington. "Just another thing you've got to worry about I guess."

Police suggest keeping any bags or valuables out of sight, rolling your windows up, and parking in busy well-lit areas.

At gas stations, take your keys out with you and stay aware of your surroundings even if you're standing next to your car.

