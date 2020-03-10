Cheshire man injured after crashing into Southington home

Fire officials said the crash caused a natural gas leak

A Cheshire man is in serious but stable condition after crashing into a Southington home overnight.

Police said 31-year-old Quentin Morris was driving down Savage Street in Southington in a pick-up truck when he struck a home on South End Street. The crash happened around 2:25 a.m.

The fire department reported over Twitter that the crash caused a national gas leak and nearby residents were temporarily evacuated from their homes.

Police said Morris was taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury to treat serious injuries.

At this time it's unknown what caused the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Jason Burke with the Southington Police Department at 860-261-0101 or email jburke@southingtonpolice.org.