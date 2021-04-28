One person injured in Southington crash

The collision occurred in the area of Queen Street in Southington, near the Plainville town line.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn — Officials say at least one person was transported to the hospital after a crash Wednesday afternoon.

The collision occurred in the area of Queen Street in Southington, near the Plainville town line.

The Southington Police Department told FOX61 the crash involved a truck and a motorcycle and that the department's Accident Investigation Team is on the scene.

The victim's condition is unknown at this time. Police said serious injuries were reported.

The accident prompted road closures in the area. The north end of Queen Street remains closed amid the investigation.

This is a developing story.

