Southington family raises over $71,000 for Feeding America by recreating famous movies

SOUTHINGTON, Conn — A family from Southington had the idea to re-create famous movie clips with toddlers as the lead roles - all in the name of charity.

Yes, you read that right. Toddlers! And the performance is paying off.

The tiny actors performed in a range of movies from "Titanic", "The Shining", and "Pretty Woman." All this to raise money for Feeding America.

You can see the clips on their Youtube channel.

When we first checked in with the Presser family in October, they had raised $28,000.

Now? They've reached their goal of $71,000.

Celebrities like actor Will Smith and TV host Jimmy Kimmel also got involved as the toddlers made an impression on social media.

The idea all stemmed from Daniel Presser and his family.

"No matter what age these kids are, lockdown is hard," said Presser, "It was just like 'Hey, let's keep them entertained.'"

And the idea grew from there.

Presser said during the peak of the pandemic, his daughter Maddie and son, Barton dressed up and pretended to be in the movie "The Lion King."

After filming it and getting a great reaction from family and friends the idea took off!

The family has filmed forty movies not only with their own children, but family friends began to submit videos, too.

"We had just moved into this neighborhood we barely knew the neighbors, everyone's on lockdown – and then they see Maddie through the sunroof with her faced painted like William Wallace," Presser joked.

Presser said the project was a great way to keep in touch with friends during quarantine while raising money for a great cause.

You can donate to Feeding America on their website.

