Southington PD fire bean-bag round at burglary suspect who allegedly threatened officers with knife

SOUTHINGTON, Conn — Officials say a man is facing charges after a burglary and violently threatening police.

According to Lt. Egan, of Southington PD, officers responded to a reported burglary in area of Mt. Vernon Road and Prospect Street around 12:30 p.m.

The house was a relative’s home and not a random burglary, police said.

The suspect was located and later identified as 21-year-old Connor Trasinski.

Officials say when he was confronted, Trasinski threatened officers with a knife.

Lt. Egan told FOX61 that the responding officers let him walk away and followed him down past Mt. Southington ski area to Frost Street, where they eventually fired one bean-bag round from a shotgun.

Trasinski was then taken into custody.

According to officials, he appeared OK when checked out by medics and he did not complain of any pain or other issues.

He was transported to booking, where he was charged with the following: