Southington Police seek help identifying ax wielding suspect

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Southington Police are looking to identify the suspect who witnesses say was chasing people with and axe early Saturday morning .
The incident occurred in the parking lot of 75 Center St at about 1:06 a.m.
Police say the unidentified man was seen by witnesses chasing people in the parking lot with an axe, threatening them and then intentionally using the axe to damage a vehicle parked in the parking lot.
Southington Police ask that anyone with further information to help identify the male in the photograph please contact Officer LoCastro at 860-378-1600.
