Southington Police seek help identifying ax wielding suspect

Police say the unidentified man was observed by witnesses chasing people in the parking lot with an axe and threatening harm.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — Southington Police are looking to identify the suspect who witnesses say was chasing people with and axe early Saturday morning .

The incident occurred in the parking lot of 75 Center St at about 1:06 a.m.

Police say the unidentified man was seen by witnesses chasing people in the parking lot with an axe, threatening them and then intentionally using the axe to damage a vehicle parked in the parking lot.

Southington Police ask that anyone with further information to help identify the male in the photograph please contact Officer LoCastro at 860-378-1600.

