It's all coming back to Southington PD after video goes viral

Southington PD would like to expand community outreach on social media

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A video posted on the Southington Police Department Facebook page Tuesday night has gone viral, getting more than 123,000 views in fewer than 24 hours.

In the Facebook post, Officer Evan Olsson is participating in a popular Tiktok trend where he is lip-synching "It's All Coming Back To Me" by Celine Dion. Behind him, Sgt. Matthew Hammell and officersNeal Ayotte and Joe Richard dance in the background.

"The Southington Police Department would like to expand our community outreach on social media. So tonight is our start. Expect greatness and tune in for more content along the way," Southington Police said in the viral video.

The song, written by Jim Steinman, was originally performed by Meatloaf. It was inspired by the novel 'Wuthering Heights."

The Facebook video has more than 2,800 likes. People commented on the viral video cheering them on and thanking them for their service.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

