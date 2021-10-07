Southington Police charge woman with intentionally hitting pedestrian, say it's domestic-related

West Street (Route 229) is closed between Hart Street and the I-84 Westbound Exit 32 off ramp due to the collision.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — An investigation is underway Thursday night after an incident that police are considering a “domestic related motor vehicle collision."

West Street (Route 229) is closed between Hart Street and the I-84 Westbound Exit 32 off-ramp due to the collision, according to Southington PD.

Officials said the department received a 911 call around 3:30 p.m. from a witness who reported a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on the West St. overpass.

Witnesses told officers responding to the scene that a woman driving a 2014 Dodge Avenger was traveling on the east side of the bridge before she intentionally drove her vehicle onto the west side of the bridge, striking the victim walking on the sidewalk.

Police identified the woman as 57-year-old Diane Skwiot, of Southington.

The victim was thrown into the roadway, sustaining serious injuries, officials said. He was transported to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition and being treated in the ICU.

After the collision, witnesses reported Skwiot exited her vehicle and stood briefly near the vehicle, before walking away from the vehicle, according to a release.

Police said they located her a short distance away near the I-84 westbound off-ramp.

Skwiot was arrested and transported to the hospital for evaluation.

She has been charged with 1st degree Assault, with additional charges pending.

The bridge is expected to remain closed for at least the next two hours for the investigation.

