Voluntary water restrictions in effect in Southington due to lack of rainfall

Due to the hot temperatures and lack of rain in the last several days, the town of Southington is asking residents to conserve water.

Beginning Monday, the town is asking for a voluntary water restriction in order to conserve the water supply at this time.

The Southington Water Department is requesting that customers limit their use of water and adhere to an 'odd/even' watering schedule.

Odd/even watering allows for properties with an even street number to water on even days, and odd numbers to water on odd days.

The Odd/ Even watering system also applies to washing cars, watering flowers, and any other non-essential outside uses.

FOX61's meteorologists say parts of the state are officially experiencing a heatwave after three days in a row of 90+ degree weather.

For more information on how to conserve water please contact the Southington Water Department at 860-628-5593 or visit Southington Water's website.

