Southington Water Authority implements mandatory restrictions

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — The Southington Water Authority announced on Wednesday it will be implementing mandatory restrictions for town residents regarding their water usage.

The announcement was made on their website saying the department is asking customers to limit the amount of outside water they use and adhere to odd/even watering. The department sites the dry summer and lack rain as the main reason for the restrictions.

The statement from the department continues by saying, "Odd/even watering allows for properties with an even street number to water on even days of the month and the same for properties with odd street numbers to water on odd days of the month. This also applies to washing cars, watering flowers, and any other non-essential outside uses."