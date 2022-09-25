What was that in the sky last night? It was SpaceX

Viewers around the state sent in pictures of what they saw.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARTFORD, Conn — SpaceX on Saturday launched 52 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

The launch, from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, was the fourth flight for the Falcon 9 first stage booster.

Viewers across the state sent in video of what they saw in the skies.

Starlink is a space-based system that SpaceX is building to bring internet access to underserved areas of the world.

Elon Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile are teaming up in an attempt to connect mobile devices through a network of satellites, providing coverage to even the most isolated places.

Under the plan, T-Mobile’s wireless network would be routed through SpaceX Starlink satellites that are in low Earth orbit.

T-Mobile said that the vast majority of smartphones already on its network will be compatible with the new service using the device’s existing radio.

The companies are looking to provide text coverage, including SMS, MMS and participating messaging apps, nearly everywhere in the continental U.S., Hawaii, parts of Alaska, Puerto Rico and territorial waters starting with a beta in select areas by the end of next year. They want to add voice and data coverage at a later time.

Following stage separation, the first stage returned to Earth and landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.