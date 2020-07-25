Spike in drug overdoses reported in New Haven area

As of Saturday morning, Elicker’s office said there were 21 overdoses within the previous 24 hours and another 10 overdoses during a 24-hour period ending Friday.

NEW HAVEN, Conn — New Haven area officials are expressing concerns about a spike in drug overdoses in the last several days.

Mayor Justin Elicker said in a press release that the overdoses are believed to be linked to heroin laced with fentanyl.

As of Saturday morning, Elicker’s office said there were 21 overdoses within the previous 24 hours and another 10 overdoses during a 24-hour period ending Friday.

None of the incidents have been fatal.

“The increase in overdoses is deeply concerning, and we are tracking it closely,” said Mayor Justin Elicker. “Substance Use Disorder is impacting many in our community. Please look out for each other and seek support if you need it,” he concluded.

Elicker urged residents to call 911 immediately if someone they know experiences an overdose.

The following tips were outlined in the release for those struggling with Substance Use Disorder:

Do not use drugs alone

Do not share injection equipment. You get clean injection supplies by visiting the Community Health Care Van. You can call them at 203-823-0743. You also buy up to 10 syringes, without a prescription, from your local pharmacy

Have Narcan with you. Narcan can reverse an opioid overdose. You can get Narcan at a local pharmacy without a prescription. Most insurance providers, including HUSKY, cover the cost of Narcan.

Get treatment.