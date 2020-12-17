Spirit Airlines plane skids off icy runway after landing at BWI Airport

There were no injuries reported during the incident, officials say.

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. — Anne Arundel County Fire & EMS are on the scene at Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall Airport after a plane skidded off the runway after landing on Thursday morning.

Spirit Airlines confirmed to our CBS affiliate in Baltimore, WJZ, that one of its planes slightly skidded off the runway after landing. According to the airline, a plane arriving at BWI from Las Vegas had landed and was at taxiing speed when it skidded off the taxiway while trying to make a turn to go to the gate.

There were no injuries reported during the incident, a spokesperson for the airlines told WJZ.

"After safely landing and entering the taxiway this morning, the nose wheel of Spirit Airlines flight 696 slowly slid onto the grass while turning a corner and taxiing to the gate," an airline representative tells WUSA9.

Spirit said they will be providing an official statement regarding the incident soon.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest.

Icy road conditions gripped the DMV overnight Thursday morning as rain bands passed through, causing frigid temperatures and frozen surfaces. Far northern and western suburbs saw more than half a foot of snow, as crews worked to make road conditions safe with snow plows and salt treatments.

Snowy and icy conditions on roadways led to hundreds of vehicle crash calls in Virginia and Maryland on Wednesday, according to both states' police departments.