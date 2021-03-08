Spirit Airlines issues impacting Connecticut travelers

A late morning flight from Bradley International Airport to Myrtle Beach was cancelled on Tuesday as 'operational challenges' continue with Spirit.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Issues with Spirit Airlines continue on Tuesday and the impact has expanded to travelers in Connecticut.

Hundreds of Spirit Airlines flights have been delayed or outright canceled in cities around the country over the weekend and speculation on social media led to rumors of a potential pilot's strike.

The company has since denied those rumors.

FOX61 reached out to Spirit Airlines after one of its late morning flights from Bradley International Airport to Myrtle Beach was canceled on Tuesday.

Spirit shared the following statement to FOX61:

"We're working around the clock to get back on track in the wake of some travel disruptions due to a series of operational challenges. We understand how frustrating it is for our Guests when plans change unexpectedly, and we're working to find solutions. We ask Guests to watch for notifications and check their flight status before heading to the airport. As a team, we strive every day to get our Guests where they need to go on time. We sincerely regret the inconvenience this has caused."

We are experiencing operational challenges in some areas of our network. Before going to the airport, check your email and current flight status here: https://t.co/yuPJDPxeNu. The fastest way to receive assistance is to visit our webchat: https://t.co/QnlZcUCMtk. pic.twitter.com/E176h8KHjN — Spirit Airlines (@SpiritAirlines) August 2, 2021

On Monday, the Connecticut Airport Authority advised passengers who are scheduled to travel on Spirit Airlines to contact the airline directly to confirm the status of their flights before traveling to Bradley International Airport.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.