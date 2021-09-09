Sports betting at Connecticut casinos begins September 30

The Connecticut Lottery Corporation, meanwhile, is aiming to roll out the first phase of retail and online sports betting during the first week of October.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Editor's note: Video above originally aired on September 9.

Sports betting will begin Thursday in Connecticut, but only at Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun casinos.

Kaitlyn Krasselt with the Department of Consumer Protection said all of the appropriate licenses have been issued for on-reservation sports betting.

It comes a day after a federal decision that approved an amended gambling agreement between the state and Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes was published in the Federal Register.

The Connecticut Lottery Corporation, meanwhile, is aiming to roll out the first phase of retail and online sports betting outside of casinos during the first week of October.

Sports betting will be available both online and at establishments around the state, including the two tribal casinos and 10 Sportech locations.

DraftKings said players will be able to place bets at the temporary DraftKings Sportsbook at Foxwoods in addition to betting kiosks located across the resort.

"Today we celebrate a new era for our Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, sports fans, Foxwoods guests, and Connecticut residents," Rodney Butler, chairman of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe, said in a statement. "We thank Governor Lamont and his administration, regulators, and the many lawmakers who helped pave the way for legal sports betting and expanded gaming in the state.

The statement continued: "Their collaboration and hard work has allowed trusted gaming operators like our Tribe and DraftKings to help lead innovation across Connecticut. With NFL season in full force, it's game on, and we look forward to a successful launch."

The DraftKings Sportsbook gives players the chance to place wagers on a variety of betting markets across professional and collegiate sports. In the coming weeks, DraftKings said they and Foxwoods will announce the opening of their permanent retail Sportsbook.

“We’re thrilled to join the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation in bringing a holistic and delightful sports betting experience for customers in Connecticut,” said Matt Kalish, co-founder and president of DraftKings North America. “By leveraging the Tribe’s expertise in developing and operating one of the largest resort casinos in the world, we are excited to bring new offerings for consumers in The Constitution State.”

On September 9, Gov. Ned Lamont announced that the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs gave final approval to the state's revised gaming compacts with the Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot Tribes.

“This critical step in the process of modernizing our gaming landscape here in Connecticut ensures that our state will have a competitive, nation-leading marketplace for wagering both in-person and online,” Lamont said at the time.



The state also launched a new online portal that will allow people who struggle with a gambling problem to voluntarily exclude themselves from being able to gamble. The website is currently active.

Both Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mohegan Sun have allowed people to self-exclude themselves from the tribal properties for years.

