Senate passes sports betting, gambling bill; sends to Lamont

The bill allows Lamont to amend the state’s compacts with the tribes and allow both to offer sports betting, online gambling and online fantasy sports.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Senate has passed a long-awaited agreement with the state’s two federally recognized tribes that could lead to legalized sports betting and online gambling.

The legislation includes an agreement that Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont reached in March with the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes, owners and operators of Foxwoods Resort Casino and Mohegan, that was approved last week by the House of Representatives.

It essentially allows Lamont to amend the state’s compacts with the tribes and allow both to offer sports betting, online gambling and online fantasy sports. Those amendments will need approval from the U.S. Department of Interior.

Key components of the agreement include:

An 18 percent tax rate for the first five years on new online commercial casino gaming (or “iGaming”) offerings, followed by a 20 percent tax rate for at least the next five years

A 13.75 percent tax rate on sports wagering

Connecticut Lottery shall have the right to sublicense locations to the state-licensed parimutuel operator

Connecticut Lottery will undertake new retail sports betting venues in Hartford and Bridgeport

License agreement to be for ten years with a five-year extension option

Expansion of iLottery and Keno through the Connecticut Lottery Corporation, including the sale of draw tickets online

Both tribes agree to halt the development of an East Windsor casino through the duration of this agreement

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.