Sports fans flocked to Mohegan Sun Casino to put in their bets for the big game

This was the second year of sports betting at the casino and it was a big party all around.

Example video title will go here for this video

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — As the Kansas City Chiefs overcame a first-half deficit to take home the Lombardi trophy, fans from across the region flocked to Mohegan Sun to place their bets and watch the thrilling game.

This was the second year of sports betting at the casino and it was a big party all around.

“It’s a new experience for me. I’ve never been to something this cool,” said Matthew Bernier.

“I came all the way from South Carolina for this. I am originally from around here, so I came up to see everyone and the game,” said Brian Boivin.

The Super Bowl equals super bonding time for family and friends – especially for those at Mohegan Sun – no matter who they support.

In the betting room, there were some big rivalries between Eagle and Chief fans who were placing their bets for their teams to win the trophy.

“All of placed a bet, all the way down to the table, all the way down to the end,” one person said.

The American Gaming Association estimates that a record of 50.4 million American adults bet on Sunday’s game.

Some fans at Mohegan said they hoped to cash out no matter who they are rooting for.

“When you’re betting being a fan means nothing. Simple as that,” said Boivin, “It says it right there that winning is everything so that’s all it is.”

Mohegan Sun’s sports betting general manager said they expect to exceed last year’s sales when it comes to sports betting.

DeAndria Turner is a multi-media journalist at FOX61 News. She can be reached at dturner@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.