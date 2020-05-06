Saint Francis Hospital honors National Gun Violence Awareness Day

The hospital and leaders will host a ceremony and have a press conference to remember and honor victims of gun violence and to raise awareness of the day

HARTFORD, Conn — Saint Francis will be honoring National Gun Violence Awareness day with several local and state leaders. The hospital and leaders will host a ceremony and have a press conference at 11:30 a.m. to remember and honor victims of gun violence and to raise awareness of the day.

According to the CDC, more than 100 Americans are killed by guns every day. According to their 2014-2018 fatal injury report, the CDC listed firearms as the leading cause of death for American children and teens.

National Gun Violence Awareness Day is also the #WearOrange movement, inspired by friends of Hadiya Pendleton, a 15-year-old Chicago high school student killed by gunfire in 2013, one week after performing at President Obama’s second inauguration.

