St. Francis, Hartford Yard Goats team up to help newborns and their families

The new initiative bringing a smile to new parents and hospital staff who have otherwise gone through this experience during a very stressful time.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford Yard Goats’ youngest fans will be on display this season, and now they’ll get some official Yard Goats gear to root on the team!



On Monday, Saint Francis Hospital and the Yard Goats announced a new partnership bringing together babies and baseball.



Babies born at the hospital this spring and summer will receive Yard Goats onesies.



If you head to a game this season you just might notice these youngest fans on the big board.



New parents can use the hashtag #YardGoatskids for a chance to be featured.



The new initiative bringing a smile to new parents and hospital staff who have otherwise gone through this experience during a very stressful time.

Zoom in to see a giant green goat (@ChompersTheGoat) & an adorable baby in a Yard Goats OneZ pic.twitter.com/xDCHL77Rdt — Hartford Yard Goats (@GoYardGoats) May 3, 2021





“Even in the world of obstetrics where we have the privilege of bringing new life into the world each day, the hardships of the pandemic have affected us all. As we begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel of this extremely difficult year being able to have fun with a lighthearted event like this will put a smile on all of our faces,” said Anneliese Stahl, Nurse Manager, St Francis Hospital.



The Yard Goats' first home game of the season is next Tuesday, May 11th at 7:05 p.m.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.