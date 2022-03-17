St. Patrick's Day and March Madness brings business to bars and restaurants

Big celebrations are back for the first time in years at some businesses.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Pour up some green beer and raise a glass to big Saint Patrick's Day celebrations being back.

"Saint Patrick's Day is my favorite day of the year so it's nice to be out with friends," said Mairead Barry, of Berlin.

"To have people come out, smiling, drinking, eating having a good time, we haven't seen it in awhile," said Jake Lounsbury, sales manager, at Five Churches Brewing in New Britain. "It's nice, it's great. It's great for the brewery, it's great for the community."

It's the first big party in years for the brewery. Many taprooms around the state had to close their doors because of the pandemic, so they are grateful to be able to welcome people in and celebrate the holiday.

"The owners, the managers, we had to work behind the bar because we were barely staying alive and it was a big struggle. We're glad to be here. We're grateful to the community for supporting us," Lounsbury said.

The restaurant industry was also hit hard by covid. Many are still trying to get back to where they were before 2020.

"We do have live music, we used to have it 7 days a week before covid now we're at 5 days a week getting back up to that 7, hopefully for the summer we'll get back to that," said Jeff Vitti, owner of Tipping Chair Tavern in Southington.

The restaurant is also happy to be packed with people ready to party once again.

"It's amazing. The last two years have been a little crazy as everyone knows so to have this and have everybody really comfortable out and having a good time is really cool for us," Vitti said.

If Saint Paddy's Day wasn't already enough to boost business, UConn fans were also out to watch the huskies in March Madness.

"Very excited! UConn is going all the way," said Jeff Lombardo of Southington.

"It's huge I mean UConn playing, we're in Connecticut, everyone wants to see it," Lounsbury said.

Bars and restaurants are excited about the business the rest of the tournament will bring over the next couple of weeks. Plus, with the weather getting warmer again, they're hoping that will help as well.

Gaby Molina is a reporter and anchor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at mmolina@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

