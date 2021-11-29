Stabbing outside Hamden High School leads to arrest of 13-year-old student

A small folding knife was recovered by police and seized as evidence. Criminal charges are pending for the 13-year-old suspect, according to officials.

HAMDEN, Conn. — A fight outside of Hamden High School after dismissal Monday left one ninth grader with multiple stab wounds and another classmate in police custody.

The incident occurred outside the school around 2:15 p.m. at an adjacent CT Transit bus stop. Hamden Police said the school's Resource Officer was approached by a 14-year-old student, who had been stabbed multiple times in the back.

Investigators learned that the victim and another 13-year-old student were involved in a physical altercation prior to the stabbing.

A small folding knife was recovered by police and seized as evidence, according to officials.

The extent of the 14-year-old's injuries is unknown at this time. The victim was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment.

Students at the scene say they were shocked to learn of the violent incident.

"My friend showed me the video and I was like 'oh my God,'" Natalie Velez, told FOX61. "So then I walked back here and I could see like police tape and cars everywhere. You know, and it was just so shocking. I was like 'oh my God.'"

"There [are] knives and guns in school and teachers and students don’t know, but sometimes students do brag about it, and think that it’s cool even though it’s really not because it’s a part of our safety," another students, Jamileen Sutton added.

The 13-year old suspect is in police custody and criminal charges are pending, according to officials.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.

Anyone with information or video of the fight is asked to contact Detective Andrew Lipford of the Hamden Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 203-230-4055.

