Student stabbed at Hartford Public High School: Officials

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating the stabbing of a student at Hartford Public High School on Tuesday morning, school officials said.
The incident happened around 11 a.m. outside of the school. Two students were involved, police said.
The 18-year-old twelfth-grade student was stabbed by a 17-year-old tenth-grade student, police said.
The 18-year-old sustained at least two puncture wounds, according to police. The student was taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.
The suspect has been detained, Hartford police confirmed. A car was seized for an evidence search.
The school was placed on a Code Red.
"Right now, we are working to ensure the safety of our students and staff," a spokesperson for Hartford Public Schools said.
There is no further threat to the school or the public, according to police.
This is a developing story. FOX61 has a team at the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.
