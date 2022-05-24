Student stabbed at Hartford Public High School: Officials

The student stabbed was taken to the hospital by ambulance, according to school officials

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating the stabbing of a student at Hartford Public High School on Tuesday morning, school officials said.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. outside of the school. Two students were involved, police said.

The 18-year-old twelfth-grade student was stabbed by a 17-year-old tenth-grade student, police said.

The 18-year-old sustained at least two puncture wounds, according to police. The student was taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

The suspect has been detained, Hartford police confirmed. A car was seized for an evidence search.

The school was placed on a Code Red.

"Right now, we are working to ensure the safety of our students and staff," a spokesperson for Hartford Public Schools said.

There is no further threat to the school or the public, according to police.

This is a developing story. FOX61 has a team at the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

