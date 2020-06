An adult male was transported to Saint Francis Hospital, officials said.

HARTFORD, Conn — Police are investigating a stabbing in the city's north-end Tuesday night.

According to HPD, police are responding to the area of Main Street at Nelson Street.

An adult male was transported to Saint Francis Hospital, officials said.

He is in serious condition.

Major Crimes and Crime Scene Division personnel are on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 860-722-TIPS.

