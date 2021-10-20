Staff member injured while attempting to break up fight at Crosby High School in Waterbury

A representative for Waterbury Public Schools said the altercation involved four students and occurred during dismissal time.

WATERBURY, Conn. — School officials are investigating after they say a fight broke out between students at Crosby High School on Wednesday.

A representative for Waterbury Public Schools said the altercation involved four students and occurred during dismissal time around 1:50 p.m.

Police said a staff member was struck while attempting to break up the fight, which prompted the school resource officer to get involved.

The staff member and one students sustained minor injuries, police said. The student was treated by a school nurse.

According to Waterbury PD, three arrests were made as a result of the fight. Two 17-year-old males and one 16-year-old male were charged with 2nd degree Breach of Peace and 3rd degree Assault.

"Safety is our top priority amongst our students and staff and we do not condone violent behavior," officials wrote.

The district said they have taken the appropriate measures consistent with the school's student code of conduct.

