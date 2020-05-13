Stafford man charged with sexual assault of 13-year-old girl

According to a release, 37-year-old William James Flint, of Stafford was arrested at Tuesday by members of the Stafford Resident Trooper's Office.

STAFFORD, Conn. — A man is facing sexual assault charges following what State Police said was an extensive, multi-state/jurisdiction investigation.

According to a release, 37-year-old William James Flint, of Stafford was arrested at Tuesday by members of the Stafford Resident Trooper's Office.

Flint was taken into custody on the strength of an active arrest warrant, officials said.

The warrant reports the victim was 13 years old.

He was charged with 14 counts of 1st degree Sexual Assault, two counts of Risk of Injury/Impairing the Morals of a Minor and 2nd degree Unlawful Restraint.

Flint's bond was set to $350,000 and he was unable to post it.